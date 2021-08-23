4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $205,000

This might be one of the nicest bi-level homes in Normal! It has 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 more downstairs. There is brand new flooring throughout the upstairs, the master bath has been remodeled and features a beautiful tiled shower. The kitchen is all updated with a modern look and gorgeous backsplash of subway tiles. The downstairs family room features a gas fireplace to keep it warm down there on those chilly winter evenings! Another feature that separates this from your standard bi-level home is the 3 seasons room right off the dining room. The whole home was just repainted including the garage door and back steps! The furnace and AC were new in 2016, water heater in 2017, sump pump in 2020 and roof in 2013, downstairs flooring in 2017