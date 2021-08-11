Wow! Check out this beautiful home conveniently located near Prairieland elementary school!!! This lovely home features a first floor master suite, three additional bedrooms up, 2.5 baths, a three car garage with large bump out and full unfinished basement!! Relax in the stunning two story great room with gas fireplace and great natural lighting. The first floor master suite is complete with double closets, garden tub, tiled shower and double vanities. The kitchen features granite countertops, good storage and eat-in kitchen space. Convenient designated large laundry room with utility sink. Office/den/formal dinning flex room at front of house. Upstairs find three nicely sized bedrooms with a spacious full bath that includes double vanities and is attached to one of the bedrooms. FULL unfinished basement with rough-in for bath and egress windows. Sky is the limit with potential for a tremendous amount of space! Beautifully landscaped property around the house. Large deck for entertaining with friends and family.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pantagraph obtained the termination letter and 14-page investigative report.
Their mother had left briefly to pick up her boyfriend from work, an official said.
A Coroner’s Office autopsy identified more than 72 stab wounds on the head, neck, chest, arms, back and upper abdomen.
Doctors say more fully vaccinated people in Illinois are getting mild breakthrough cases of COVID-19, as delta variant spreads
Data from other areas of the country on breakthrough infections indicate that, on the whole, they seem rare. But some areas have seen spikes.
“Of particular significance in considering the seriousness of the offense is the fact that Namoff ran this illegal operation at a college campus,” prosecutors wrote in a memo.
A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.
He recently served as the school’s dean of students and athletic director.
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Goodfield, authorities said.
An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.
‘God took the wrong kid.’ Brother of slain officer Ella French speaks about younger sister; second cop fighting for his life
Police, family and the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the officer who died as Ella French, a 29-year-old who had worked as a Chicago cop since April 2018. She was the first Chicago police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019.