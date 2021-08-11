4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000

Wow! Check out this beautiful home conveniently located near Prairieland elementary school!!! This lovely home features a first floor master suite, three additional bedrooms up, 2.5 baths, a three car garage with large bump out and full unfinished basement!! Relax in the stunning two story great room with gas fireplace and great natural lighting. The first floor master suite is complete with double closets, garden tub, tiled shower and double vanities. The kitchen features granite countertops, good storage and eat-in kitchen space. Convenient designated large laundry room with utility sink. Office/den/formal dinning flex room at front of house. Upstairs find three nicely sized bedrooms with a spacious full bath that includes double vanities and is attached to one of the bedrooms. FULL unfinished basement with rough-in for bath and egress windows. Sky is the limit with potential for a tremendous amount of space! Beautifully landscaped property around the house. Large deck for entertaining with friends and family.