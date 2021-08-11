Welcome home to this immaculately maintained, move-in ready home on the lake in Ironwood Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is completely updated and ready for you to call it home! The main level features newer beautiful hardwood flooring, formal living room, dining room, family room with fireplace, main level laundry and a spacious kitchen with great lighting, ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs boasts a HUGE Master suite with a sitting room, fireplace and a remodeled en suite. All 4 bedrooms are on the same level. Great bedroom sizes. Basement has a large family room and great storage space. Beautifully landscaped yard, with gorgeous views overlooking the lake. The Central Vac system is roughed in and ready for the system to be installed. Updates include: Newer carpet, Newer hardwood floor, Fresh paint throughout, Several new light fixtures, all bathrooms remodeled, Kitchen remodel 2020. Great Location!! MUST SEE!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000
