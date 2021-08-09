Large split level home in Colonial Meadows that gives you the convenience of in town living but with a country living feel! This home has the the size and space you have been looking for. Huge additional over the garage that includes a family room and master suite with full bathroom. Main level also features three more bedrooms and another full bathroom. Spacious kitchen has door wall to massive yard that is fully fenced and has two outbuildings, one is a typical shed and the other is a garage style outbuilding with roll up door. Lot is over a 1/3 of an acre in total! Lower level has a family room space, a second kitchen, laundry space (with washer and dryer staying)!, a half bathroom and the 5th bedroom with bonus space. Huge two car garage with separate heater (sold as is) gives you even more space to spread out! This is quite the spacious home with the outdoor area space too for your family to thoroughly enjoy. All within the wonderful Washington Elementary school area and close proximity to the heart of town!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
A 72-year-old man died Tuesday in a single motorcycle accident in rural Hudson.
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.
The Pantagraph obtained the termination letter and 14-page investigative report.
“I want to say this, specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst-case scenario cannot happen. It can. Get vaccinated," the governor said.
Their mother had left briefly to pick up her boyfriend from work, an official said.
Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.
Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.
Consumers looking to buy a new car, kitchen item, or even outdoor and lawncare maintenance may have noticed shopping aisles looking a little lean as increased demand stresses an already rocky global supply chain.