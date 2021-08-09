 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $150,000

Large split level home in Colonial Meadows that gives you the convenience of in town living but with a country living feel! This home has the the size and space you have been looking for. Huge additional over the garage that includes a family room and master suite with full bathroom. Main level also features three more bedrooms and another full bathroom. Spacious kitchen has door wall to massive yard that is fully fenced and has two outbuildings, one is a typical shed and the other is a garage style outbuilding with roll up door. Lot is over a 1/3 of an acre in total! Lower level has a family room space, a second kitchen, laundry space (with washer and dryer staying)!, a half bathroom and the 5th bedroom with bonus space. Huge two car garage with separate heater (sold as is) gives you even more space to spread out! This is quite the spacious home with the outdoor area space too for your family to thoroughly enjoy. All within the wonderful Washington Elementary school area and close proximity to the heart of town!

