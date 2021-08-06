5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $2,190,000

As close as you can get to an Italian Masterpiece! Simply luxurious designed and concieved by an Italian architect and custome built with exceptional quality material throughout such as imported marble for flooring and bathrooms, light fixtures from Italy, exterior (seven color) all stone from Ontario, gutters all made of copper, Marvin custom windows, tile in outdoor kitchen from Tuscany. Almost 7,000 square feet of stunning combination of modern and traditional Italian architectural design. Where to start from? Exterior professionally landscaped with sprinkler system, private backyard with wroght iron fenced, salt water inground swimming pool stainless steel plastered with lumineous pebble beads, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven imported from Italy, grill and a pergola. 5 car garages heated with two independent systems with lots of built in storage. Front door chestnut custom design and made, Marble floors from Italy (Apulia), Ipe wood flooring, light fixtures from Murano, (Venice), fireplaces from Fontana Rosa handmade with golden finish in formal living room and Nero Marquina Marble in Basement, vanity in powder room custom made with marble. Stunning two story foyer with marvelous arched ceiling and unique staircase is a masterpiece by itself (please pay attention to details). Neff kitchen cabinets, with Subzero Refrigerator, Viking stove, and spectacular design open to the family room and the breakfast area. Second floor features 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms with amazing designs. Master suite with gorgeous walk in closet with wood custom cabinets. Walk out fully finished basement with travertine flooring including the full bathroom, gorgeous family room with fireplace, media room, office, wine cellar, play room and a game room. Words cannot describe the details and amazing features built in this house it needs to be seen in person!