 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $229,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $229,900

Perfectly located in Broadmoor subdivision just off Hershey Rd this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath beauty comes with plenty of updates, an above ground pool, extra large garage & a finished basement perfect for kids! Enjoy the backyard with covered back patio, fence & shed. Kitchen updated 2017 with new countertops, touch faucet, new backsplash, new fridge, stove & microwave. New kitchen floors added in 2019. New front concrete stoop/porch added 2019. Tub & tile replacement in the upstairs bathroom 2020. Most all interior painted 2019/2020. Won't last!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.

Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News