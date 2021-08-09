Beautiful home situated on a large corner lot with full brick front on a very private nicely landscaped backyard with mature trees--covered full front porch. The outstanding flowing floorplan. Formal living and formal dinning. All solid surface floors on the main level are primarily modern oak and tile. Vaulted ceilings in family room with built-ins and fire place. Eat in kitchen comes with durable quartz countertop, stylish backsplash, Island and all appliances. Main floor large laundry room comes with washer and dryer and utility sink. Second floor has 4 large size bedrooms and 2 full baths. Finished basement includes 5th bedroom, family room with buit-ins and full bath. Still has plenty of room for storage. 3 Car attached garage. This west facing home orientation allows for morning sunny enjoyment and evening sunset views. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $340,000
