5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $340,000

Traditional 2 story with all 3 floors finished in Grove subdivision has so much to offer. Main floor features 2 story foyer, Large living / dinning combo, Eat in kitchen, family room & half bath. Kitchen comes with SS appliances, Pantry, Granite counter tops, High efficiency commercial grade exhaust fan which vent outside. Sliding door opens to backyard patio to enjoy summer evenings. 4 bedrooms are on second floor with 2 full baths and convenient laundry. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Basement is finished with 5th bedroom, full bath and nice size family room with bar area. 3 car garage. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.