5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,000

Here comes the sun! Open the lovely front door and watch the sunrise from this 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, colorful, Fox Creek home, and in the evenings watch it set from the many windows in the back. You can enjoy nature year round from the four seasons room and in the Spring, Summer, and Fall from the deck and patio. In cooler weather, cozy up to the fireplaces in the main and lower level family rooms that provide ample space for leisurely entertainment. Enjoy the living room and dining room when entertaining more formally. With so many options, this home is especially for you! Walk-out LL, fenced back yard, all new SS appliances, new roof & WHTR 2011, rough-in for central vac.