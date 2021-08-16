Welcome!! Location Location Location! This Perfectly Situated Traditional 2 Story North East Side Beauty is Located Near Shopping, Medical Services, Hotels, Restaurants, Anchor Businesses, Award-Winning Schools. ~ and is Ready for You to Call HOME! 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage ~ Finished Lower Level with Family Room, Amazing Custom Exercise Room, Full Bath, 5th Bedroom, and Storage. Soaring Grande Entrance with Main Floor Hardwood Floors and Tile. Main Floor Laundry. Expansive Light and Airy Open Kitchen ~ Living Floor Plan with Fireplace and Beautiful Built-ins. Warm and Inviting Kitchen has Gorgeous Granite Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, Tall Cabinetry, Desk / Organization Area , Pantry, and Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Formal Dining with Gorgeous Tray Ceiling, 1st Floor Office with French Doors that can be Opened to the Main Living Area. Large Private Entertaining Patio. Beautifully Landscaped and Fully Fenced Back Yard. Roof 2019, Water Heater 2011, Updated Wood Laminate Flooring throughout the 2nd Level. So Much Charm and Potential ~ Schedule Your Showing Today! Seller is offering a $10,000 flooring/upgrade allowance
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,000
