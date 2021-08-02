 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000

Signature built home in Eagle View Subdivision with so many features. Wrap around front porch. Back-load stairway. Custom eat-in kitchen with high end glass front cabinets, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar-island and planning desk. Large family room-theatre room in lower level (projector and screen stay). Wet bar-refrigerator stays. Coat racks, cubbies and laundry tub in laundry. Master suite with sitting area 11x11, separate shower-whirlpool, double sink. 24x30 patio with paver stone fence surround and privacy fenced backyard. Great neighborhood close to city parks.

