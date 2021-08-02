5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $409,900

Gorgeous 2-Story home in The Grove at Kickapoo Creek with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Freshly painted throughout much of the home, and ready to entertain! This property offers a beautifully remodeled kitchen (2020), large bedrooms, a home office, basement wetbar, covered patio, basketball court and so much more! Main floor features include a large foyer, home office/flex room with french doors, Formal dining, beautiful kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, large island and custom backsplash opening to the family room with tons of light and a gas fireplace. Huge main floor laundry with custom cabinets! 4 bedrooms upstairs including large primary with ensuite featuring a full tiled shower, jetted tub and walk in closet. Entertainers dream of a basement includes a wetbar, 5th bedroom and full bath, along with two additional large seating/activity areas. Privacy fenced backyard with covered deck, large built in storage and grill with prep area, and half basketball court. 3 car garage includes TONS of additional storage areas and cabinets.