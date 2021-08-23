Absolutely stunning home. Huge lot. City sewer & water. 2 story Family room. Incredible kitchen w/cherry cabinets, custom trim pkg throughout. Lots of windows. 4 seasons room, master suite w/gas fireplace. 3 large bedrooms up w/ Jack & Jill bath. Wonderful finished basement with daylite windows. Trex Deck, paver patio & fire pit. Dual zone heating/AC, and 2 water heaters Basement with Theater Room, Rec room, Bedroom, full bath and game room w/wet bar area ready to finish. 13x11 office. Vaulted trey and lighted ceilings and much more. Don't miss this beauty!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $450,000
