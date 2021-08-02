 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $475,000

  2021-08-02
Neat, spacious Craftsman style home in Tipton Trails-5 bed, 4.5 bath, 1st floor master, all 5 bedrooms with walk in closet, large first floor laundry, basement with theatre and bar area. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard (2020) with nice patio and lawn irrigation. The garage is oversized and has so much room! Lots of fresh paint throughout, kitchen dishwasher and garbage disposal 2021, Sonos and built in speakers throughout. Seller added a wine room in the basement ($10k). The basement bar area has a sink and also a dishwasher. Theatre seating, Sound Thru Screen and new speakers. The home has central vac and irrigation system. Zoned heating and cooling.

