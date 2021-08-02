 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $499,500

Rare opportunity to purchase this 5 bed 4 bath home on the lake in Old Town Timber. This beauty sits on a 3/4 acre lot with a wrap around deck & walkout patio. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets & large island open to the 2 story great room. Main floor bedroom with full bath in hallway. Four large bedrooms upstairs. Basement is wide open with a 50x15 open room that walks out to the lake. Basement also has a full bathroom & a 23x14 theater/multi purpose room. Extras include heated garage & whole house generator. New dual zone HVAC 2015 & new siding 2013. Tri Valley Schools. Complete list of updates available.

