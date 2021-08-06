Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath ranch in Hawthorne II. Beautiful custom makeover inside and out within the last 2 years complete with security system and outdoor lighting. The original fireplace was removed and replaced with a window overlooking the professionally landscaped private backyard with irrigation system, new solid cedar deck and screened porch. A cool touch linear gas Heat & Glo glass rock fireplace with multicolor LED lights was added to the north wall showcased with custom built shiplap herringbone surround hand glazed on site with floating accent shelves. Upscale kitchen totally remodeled with custom glazed cabinets, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, upper hutch cabinets and exquisite glass herringbone glass backsplash with all new in 2019 black stainless appliances, hood vented to the outside and RO filtered water to the icemaker and hot and cold on demand water faucet. Beautiful 4 seasons room located off the kitchen with tiled flooring. The dining room off the front door was updated by painting and adding a custom insert cabinet. Large master bedroom accented with lighted trey ceiling and master bath with a custom tiled shower, bubble tub, custom cabinets and quartz countertops. The guest bath updated with custom glass tiled shower and upper cabinets added. The stairs to the lower level were rebuilt with new treads and railing stained to match with wrought iron balusters, LED stair lighting and a custom feature wall. Lower level family room updated with a custom TV cabinet with electric fireplace and wired for sound system with built in speakers. Large daylight windows in basement and built in wet bar provides a great room for entertainment. Oversized 3 car heated garage was refinished professionally with an epoxy floor with plenty of shelving and second staircase to lower level.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $750,000
