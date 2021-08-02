AMAZING completely renovated home on desirable Sunset. Step into this custom-designed home that is flooded with natural light. The eat-in kitchen has soapstone and marble countertops, cabinets with stained glass fronts from a Chicago mansion above the wet bar, a 6 burner Wolf range with a double oven and a pot filler, a Jenn Air fridge, and a walk-in pantry. Large dining room with a gas fireplace. Cathedral ceiling and a spectacular view of large wooded and private backyard from the living room. The master suite has a swoon-worthy bath with a soaking tub, walk-in floor-to-ceiling marble tiled shower, heated floors, and marble vanity top. It also has a reading nook, office, and an enormous 7' x 20' closet! 2 of the other bedrooms also have full baths with tiled showers, marble vanity tops, and tile floors. There is so much to offer outside as well, including a deck with a gas line for a fire table, a large screened porch with a gas fireplace with living edge mantle, and an inground pool.The Magnolia tree has its own watering system. Pella windows and doors, wood floors, zoned HVAC, Circa lights, 5-zone music system, smart thermostats and some smart outlets, ample storage, and antique doors and hardware throughout add extra character and charm that is lacking in many renovated or new homes. As if this isn't enough, there is a large in-law suite with a kitchen, full bath, and mudroom area.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $775,000
