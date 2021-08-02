5 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $259,900

Welcome Home to this Fantastic Cape Cod style home in Spin Lake! Nestled on just over an acre lot with a storage shed and partially fenced yard. Charming, large front porch and beautiful mature trees. Inviting family room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Sizable eat-in kitchen with island. First floor Master with en suite. Finished walk-out basement features 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom, and family room. Enjoy swimming and activities in the community lake! Very serene setting just a short drive to Bloomington-Normal or Peoria!