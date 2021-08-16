SUMMER FUN AWAITS YOU WITH THIS OUTDOOR PARADISE! SPLASH-IN THE 27' ABOVE GROUND POOL, RELAX ON THE ELEVATED SWIM DECK WITH A PERGOLA AND CUSTOM SUN SHADES, SOAK IN THE HOT TUB OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM AREA, INVITE FRIENDS AND GRILL ON THE DECK,RIDE YOUR FOUR WHEELERS OR JUST ENJOY THE PEACEFUL COUNTRY SETTING! ONE OF A KIND FLOOR PLAN-5 BED 3 BATH 1 1/2 STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN VAULTED CEIING WITH LARGE LOFT AREA FOR RELAXATION OR OFFICE SPACE. ASPHALT CIRCLE DRIVE, 56X40 METAL BUILDING, BEAUTIFUL PERENNIALS, AWARD WINNING TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS, SCHOOL BUS SERVICE RIGHT TO YOUR FRONT DOOR, UNIQUE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR AND AN ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN, THERE IS AN UPDATED MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE WALK-IN SHOWER HEAD ENCLOSURE AND HEATED TILE FLOORING,TONS OF STORAGE WITH A BONUS ROOM FOR THE KIDS PLAYROOM AND THE 5TH BEDROOM COULD BE A DEN OR OFFICE.
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $459,900
