Custom built home in Sherwood Subdivision! Gorgeous 1.5 Story, large lot with trees and beautiful landscaping! Attention to detail throughout! Cherry hardwood floors, cherry cabinets with granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances remain in the home. Oversized master suite with sitting area, his and hers walk-in closets and vanities. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. 9' walkout basement with family room, custom bar, newly remodeled theater room/exercise room with luxury vinyl plank flooring, 5th bedroom, full bathroom. New furnace in 2020. New master bathroom shower. New rod-iron fence! Natural gas line for grill on the deck. Excellent internet sevice through Media Com. Located in the Award-winning Tri-Valley school district! This home is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $539,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.
Social services experts say an eight-person encampment on Bloomington's west side is indicative of and a precursor to a flood of homelessness that could sweep across the area after the state's eviction moratorium ends this summer.
Ellen Laesch Dalrymple has authored an 85-page book titled "A Laesch Family Story," fed by her own memories as well as diaries kept by her dad, grandmother and great grandfather — and one other thing: a strong desire to help find a cure for ALS.
A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
A 72-year-old man died Tuesday in a single motorcycle accident in rural Hudson.
Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
A suburban Chicago woman convicted in a 2007 car crash that killed five teenagers has been released from prison after nearly 12 years, the state's Department of Corrections said.
No labor shortage here. With two women recently giving birth and six others currently pregnant, eight nurses have set a record at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for the most pregnant staffers on the floor at one time.
“I want to say this, specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst-case scenario cannot happen. It can. Get vaccinated," the governor said.