5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $550,000

Custom built home in Sherwood Subdivision! Gorgeous 1.5 Story, large lot with trees and beautiful landscaping! Attention to detail throughout! Cherry hardwood floors, cherry cabinets with granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances remain in the home. Oversized master suite with sitting area, his and hers walk-in closets and vanities. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. 9' walkout basement with family room, custom bar, newly remodeled theater room/exercise room with luxury vinyl plank flooring, 5th bedroom, full bathroom. New furnace in 2020. New master bathroom shower. New rod-iron fence! Natural gas line for grill on the deck. Excellent internet sevice through Media Com. Located in the Award-winning Tri-Valley school district! This home is a must see!