 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $799,000

5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $799,000

Great opportunity to own over 27 acres of income producing land with multiple outbuildings and a 2200 square foot ranch home! Large outbuilding with 60x100 lighted area that was used as an indoor horse arena with 1 bedroom apartment and office. Second large outbuilding that used to be used for horse stalls. and a large greenhouse. All this plus a 4 (possible 5) bedroom ranch home with 3 fireplaces, finished basement, 2 stall attached garage and a sunroom. Don't miss out on this opportunity, make your appointment today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in Bloomington crash

2 injured in Bloomington crash

A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News