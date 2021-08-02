5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $799,000

Great opportunity to own over 27 acres of income producing land with multiple outbuildings and a 2200 square foot ranch home! Large outbuilding with 60x100 lighted area that was used as an indoor horse arena with 1 bedroom apartment and office. Second large outbuilding that used to be used for horse stalls. and a large greenhouse. All this plus a 4 (possible 5) bedroom ranch home with 3 fireplaces, finished basement, 2 stall attached garage and a sunroom. Don't miss out on this opportunity, make your appointment today.