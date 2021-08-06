AMAZING and absolutely beautiful home on 9.73 acres with a private pond & dock that backs to the Mackinaw river. Stunning views with nature & wildlife at your door. This is a one of a kind property! Enter the two-story foyer and this home immediately welcomes you. The generous sized living spaces are bright and open, but still feel cozy and comfortable. The main floor features a living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, 4 season room, a den with its own additional office nook, and a full bath. The bright and spacious kitchen has tons of cabinets and a huge pantry. Upstairs is a huge owners' suite with a stunning bath, three additional bedrooms and a large hall bath. The walk-out lower level has new carpet, a 4th full bath, family room, and newly finished 5th bedroom. The sprawling deck has a hot tub to relax and enjoy the views. The private and well stocked pond features a dock for fishing with a built in fire pit. The additional outbuilding is huge and has a concrete floor. There is so much to offer inside and out. Relax under the storybook quality sycamore tree, hike to the river, or enjoy an afternoon on the water. This home is open, stylish, freshly painted, and ready for new owners!
5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $725,000
