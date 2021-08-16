Beautiful country home on 3.5 acres with updates throughout! Property includes detached garage, Outbuilding, Updated Barn with upstairs hangout area with a poured concrete countertop bar. A horse lover's dream; Stalls in outbuilding, fencing and paddock added 2020. The detached garage is heated and cooled and features a guest suite upstairs with living area, full bath and bedroom. Home is heated and cooled with a newer geothermal system, kept insulated with spray foam. 48 Windows all replaced 2020. More updates include; sump pump 2021, septic 2020, well pressure switch and pressure tank 2021, Range w/ double oven 2021, tankless water heater (guest suite) 2021,Steel siding and roofing to outbuilding and barn 2017, Steel roof on home 2020.
5 Bedroom Home in Minier - $365,000
