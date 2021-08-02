5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $309,900

This lovely 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Pheasant Ridge Subdivision is sure to please. The home has been newly painted (Agreeable Grey) throughout in July 2021. There are granite countertops and newer kitchen appliances. There is some hardwood on the main level. Conveniently located, the 2nd floor laundry has additional storage cabinets. Dual climate wine cooler new July 2021. Amenities outside included a fully fenced backyard, pergola and a beautiful serenity garden area. The railings on the back Trex deck are new. Insulated garage doors new in 2020. Water heater new in 2019. $2,500 flooring allowance negotiable for upstairs carpet.