UNBELIEVABLE 5 bedroom home just down from the ISU Golf Course! One of the largest finished square footage homes in its area! Grand, stunning and classic style are just a few words to describe this absolute GEM! Main level has formal dining, large eat in kitchen plus a formal living space, main level bedroom, 1 1/2 bathrooms and even the laundry room! Fantastic over the garage finished room makes a 5th bedroom or the perfect home office. All new gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level (except for the kitchen) and all new beautiful carpeting upstairs! Both full bathrooms upstairs also have brand new, high quality flooring. Neutral, fresh paint throughout as well! Fantastic master bedroom with wonderful views of the mature treed backyard. Master bedroom en suite has separate shower and stool area, away from the double sinks. Other two bedrooms upstairs are also super generous in size and feature amazing closets. Main level laundry room also makes a wonderful crafting area. The large basement offers even more sqaure footage and has a radon reduction system just installed this past Spring and has a bath rough in. Close to ISU, all the Unit 5 schools, Uptown Normal and more! This home is truly a one of a kind and offers you the style, space and location that you will love!
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000
