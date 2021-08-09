 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $234,900

5 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $234,900

Space, space space! Brick ranch 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home just outside Stanford town limits. No neighbors to the South or West. This beautiful ranch features a poured foundation and has been just remodeled including the master suite with full bath and walk-in closet, new laundry room, and kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Oakwood floors pulls it all together. Family room in basement has a slate pool table that stays. Roof (2021), Furnace (2013) with UV light air cleaner, plumbing replaced (2020), wood floors installed (2020-2021), mostly new interior doors, and fresh paint throughout. Septic was cleaned and passed inspection 2016. Outside you have a large back deck, generac generator, and an extra deep heated garage. Bonus machine shed with power two 12 foot doors and shelving/benches that stay.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.

Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News