5 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $234,900

Space, space space! Brick ranch 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home just outside Stanford town limits. No neighbors to the South or West. This beautiful ranch features a poured foundation and has been just remodeled including the master suite with full bath and walk-in closet, new laundry room, and kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Oakwood floors pulls it all together. Family room in basement has a slate pool table that stays. Roof (2021), Furnace (2013) with UV light air cleaner, plumbing replaced (2020), wood floors installed (2020-2021), mostly new interior doors, and fresh paint throughout. Septic was cleaned and passed inspection 2016. Outside you have a large back deck, generac generator, and an extra deep heated garage. Bonus machine shed with power two 12 foot doors and shelving/benches that stay.