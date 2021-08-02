5 Bedroom Home in Towanda - $499,000

Super sharp log home with huge kitchen with island and U-Shaped bar area. Eat in kitchen with separate dining room space. Gorgeous timberland lot that banks up to an open field. Master bedroom suite on the main level. 2 other bedrooms on the second floor. Enclosed porch off the kitchen area. Open floor plan. Family friendly neighborhood. Large finished basement. Close to walking trails. All BRAND NEW appliances staying. Since photos were taken, the house has been re-stained as well as the front and back decks, Sealed the concrete flooring in the kitchen and living room areas. The subdivision as trails through and a picnic reserve area and then an open field that can be used!