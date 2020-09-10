5 takeaways from Illinois State University President Larry Dietz's annual address

NORMAL — The coronavirus pandemic proved an inescapable theme in Illinois State University President Larry Dietz's annual "State of the University" address, down to its method of delivery.
The university released a roughly 30-minute video Thursday in which Dietz gave an overview of recent university successes, including the "tremendous source of optimism" in its fall enrollment of 20,720 students. But he also detailed the challenges presented by COVID-19.
Here are some takeaways from the speech. You can also read the transcript here and see the video below.
COVID-19 case growth
Dietz said it was regrettable that "some news media reporting" suggested that ISU compares poorly to other Illinois universities in terms of COVID-19. He said the number of cases — 1,331 since classes began Aug. 17 — has a lot to do with ISU's aggressive approach to testing and transparency about reporting results. The university has tested 6,777 students in the same period.
Many universities do not offer testing at the same level as ISU, he said, while some others have lowered their positivity rate by testing more often.
"The ultimate fact is the coronavirus impacts Illinois universities in a similar fashion," Dietz said. "The more students, the more likely the incidence of coronavirus, and creative counting and reporting doesn’t alter that fact."
Most 'doing the right thing'
Dietz said most students are wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, washing their hands and taking other appropriate precautions.
But he expressed extreme disappointment with those who have not, including those captured on social media in large crowds on Tuesday night when YouTube stars the NELK Boys visited the area.
"Hundreds of faculty and staff members at the university have been working non-stop to ensure that your education can continue in a safe and healthy environment," Dietz said. "The actions of some were an insult to them, to the town where you are a citizen, and to your families who support you being here."
Q&A with Illinios State University President Larry Dietz: How ISU investigates complaints about student behavior related to COVID-19, what's being done to control the spread and more.
Budget pressures
While Dietz said the university is starting the academic year in "stable condition," he noted that COVID-19 was driving additional expenses. That includes nearly $8 million in various equipment and software for virtual learning, COVID-19 testing plans, facility adaptations and more.
The loss of revenue from various programs and activities, plus fewer students living and eating in university residence halls, adds up to another $12 million in fall financial impact, he said.
Diversity efforts
Dietz noted that he had attended two recent demonstrations on campus — one Aug. 24 focused on Black women who have died at the hands of police and one Sept. 4 that was organized by ISU athletes.
He described steps the university is taking, including the work to diversify the curriculum and the renaming of floors of Watterson Towers that were associated with U.S. secretaries of state who owned slaves.
Conversations with students to discuss anti-Black sentiment on campus and across the nation are ongoing, he said.
The university plans to start construction this month on a $5.5 million project to renovate the former Instructional Technology and Development Center building into a new Multicultural Center. The project is expected to be completed next summer.
"Equity is not an easy road. It pushes against a centuries-old narrative that things are supposed to be a certain way," Dietz said. "It means admitting that our history, and the systems established throughout that history, can be flawed, can be brutal, and can be perpetuated in how we see the world today."
Relief funds
The university received $8 million from the federal CARES Act to be passed along to students as aid. Donations from alumni and others also make up the COVID-19 Redbirds Response Fund, which provides students with emergency assistance.
Nearly 7,000 students have claimed CARES Act funds and 160 students have received support from the COVID-19 Redbirds Response Fund, Dietz said.
Additional, expected financial aid from the university's general revenue funds is almost $38 million, he said.
