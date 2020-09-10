5 takeaways from Illinois State University President Larry Dietz's annual address

Many universities do not offer testing at the same level as ISU, he said, while some others have lowered their positivity rate by testing more often.

"The ultimate fact is the coronavirus impacts Illinois universities in a similar fashion," Dietz said. "The more students, the more likely the incidence of coronavirus, and creative counting and reporting doesn’t alter that fact."

Most 'doing the right thing'

Dietz said most students are wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, washing their hands and taking other appropriate precautions.

But he expressed extreme disappointment with those who have not, including those captured on social media in large crowds on Tuesday night when YouTube stars the NELK Boys visited the area.

"Hundreds of faculty and staff members at the university have been working non-stop to ensure that your education can continue in a safe and healthy environment," Dietz said. "The actions of some were an insult to them, to the town where you are a citizen, and to your families who support you being here."

