Quality built home in sought-after Founders Grove. A great setting just waiting for your finishing touches. Large entryway, generous room sizes, 6 total bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This home is 5 doors down from Washington Elementary, close to Bloomington Jr High and Bloomington High School. Large partially fenced lot that is almost a half acre. Boiler replaced in 2018. Roof 2007. The addition has two bedrooms, one bath, and central air. The walk-up attic would be great for storage, it could be finished to your liking. Ahhhh... the possibilities are endless! Both fireplaces are AS-IS. Sewer line has been replaced.
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $199,000
