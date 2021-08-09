6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $245,000

Spacious home in a great neighborhood on a cul-de-sac with 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths - plenty of room for your home office or hobby room! Oversized two car garage, large beautiful lot with mature trees. Finished basement has one bedroom, a half bath and also a large crawl space with concrete floor. Two bedrooms on the main floor, one of which is a generous Master with a jacuzzi tub, walk in closet, cathedral ceiling and french doors to the patio. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs, all well-built and ready for you. Water heater new 6/10/2021.