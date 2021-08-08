Lots of room to grow for that extra garage/machine shed to West of the house! Great investment or starter home or home for those wanting to renovate/refurbish. Lots of potential. Home has many renovation projects/updates under way that need to be finished. Only building behind home that goes with this parcel is the 2 car detached garage. All other outbuildings to S of home do not go with this property! Large lot to W of home/driveway ready to be built on. 2 large patio's. 2 car att garage. Double staircase. Double cov porch. 3 custom fp's. Lots of character for those willing to put in some work. See for miles from kitchen/private patio. Open kitchen w/ large breakfast bar. Driveway W of house goes with property, driveway E of house does not. Large white PVC stakes in yard are approx lot lines. New roof, soffit, furnace, wtr htr, drywall, windows, siding, elec fixtures, gutters & chimney tuck pointing (and much more!). Few minutes from McLean or Heyworth. See approx lot lines from McGIS site & HD well & septic info in Docs. All "reasonable" offers considered. Great country living only minutes from Bloomington.
6 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $144,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.
A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
A 72-year-old man died Tuesday in a single motorcycle accident in rural Hudson.
The Pantagraph obtained the termination letter and 14-page investigative report.
“I want to say this, specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst-case scenario cannot happen. It can. Get vaccinated," the governor said.
Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.
Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.
“I was hoping I would never have to set foot in this building again, but here I am," the former governor said at a court hearing.
The Bloomington-based insurer still is not requiring its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but "encourages all employees, who are able, to consider the potential health benefits of getting vaccinated."