Lots of room to grow for that extra garage/machine shed to West of the house! Great investment or starter home or home for those wanting to renovate/refurbish. Lots of potential. Home has many renovation projects/updates under way that need to be finished. Only building behind home that goes with this parcel is the 2 car detached garage. All other outbuildings to S of home do not go with this property! Large lot to W of home/driveway ready to be built on. 2 large patio's. 2 car att garage. Double staircase. Double cov porch. 3 custom fp's. Lots of character for those willing to put in some work. See for miles from kitchen/private patio. Open kitchen w/ large breakfast bar. Driveway W of house goes with property, driveway E of house does not. Large white PVC stakes in yard are approx lot lines. New roof, soffit, furnace, wtr htr, drywall, windows, siding, elec fixtures, gutters & chimney tuck pointing (and much more!). Few minutes from McLean or Heyworth. See approx lot lines from McGIS site & HD well & septic info in Docs. All "reasonable" offers considered. Great country living only minutes from Bloomington.
6 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nelly concert set for Aug. 7 at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal has been canceled.
Javier Báez’s walk-off single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds was one of the wildest moments yet in this roller coaster season, thanks to lingering hostilities with Reds reliever Amir Garrett.
The semi overturned on the Timber Creek bridge, near milepost 151, about 3 miles south of Shirley and just north of the Funks Grove exit.
Social services experts say an eight-person encampment on Bloomington's west side is indicative of and a precursor to a flood of homelessness that could sweep across the area after the state's eviction moratorium ends this summer.
Police say Jarrod RK Richmond broke in and stole ice cream. He was arrested over the weekend.
Illinois is issuing new COVID guidelines on mask use after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said those vaccinated in regions where infection rates are growing should wear face coverings again.
"We’re a small business and people know we’re just trying to make it. It's pretty disheartening when someone would go and do that."
A Bloomington man is charged with aggravated battery for striking a police officer in the face, police said.
The felony has a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.