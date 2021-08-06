This amazing 7 bedroom 7.5 bathroom home has it all! Remarkable attention to detail from the custom cabinets in both kitchens to the hand made interior doors with glass art from Dubai & the custom chandeliers from Austria, This one of a kind home sits on 2.77 acres with lake frontage with over 14,000 square feet of living space. Some features include 10 and 20 foot ceilings, geothermal radiant floor heating through the main level, basement & garage, full brick exterior, 6 car garage with additional service garage, steam bath, EV charger, central vac, full theater, brick gazebo, large tilled garden, irrigation system & dock. Extra rooms include 25x22 foyer, 15x5 walk in pantry, 17x15 cedar closet, 2nd laundry room, pet washing room and one of the most amazing covered patios in Central Illinois.
7 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,650,000
