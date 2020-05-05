76ers GM: Injured Simmons 'close or ready' to NBA return

He and other players undergoing rehab, including All-Star center Joel Embiid, have permission to use the 76ers' practice facility. Embiid was recovering from surgery on his left hand and had just returned after missing five games with a sprained left shoulder at the time of the shutdown.

"He's asking about when his trainer can come in," Brand said. "I wouldn't bet against him. He's going to be ready and ramped up."

The Sixers have a skeleton staff on hand at the facility when players need rehab, usually a physical trainer or a strength coach, and never more than about six people at a time.

Entering a season with NBA championship expectations, the Sixers (39-26) were a disappointing sixth in the Eastern Conference and coach Brett Brown's job status was a hot topic in Philly. Brown, whose contract runs through 2021-22, may have gained some more time to fix the Sixers because of the shutdown.

Al Horford was a free-agent bust coming over from Boston and had lost his starting job. The questions raised during the season may not be answered for months, though a healthy Simmons and Embiid could serve as a course correction, if the NBA resumes its season.

"It's very hard to speculate on what changes would be made if we don't have a season," Brand said.