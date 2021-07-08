A climate-controlled outdoor stage in Peoria? New details on planned amphitheater

PEORIA — Rennie Atterbury was so impressed with the Brevard Music Center in North Carolina that he has been trying to build something similar in Peoria for the past 13 years.

Atterbury frequented the outdoor amphitheater when he lived in North Carolina in the mid 2000s.

"It's open air, under roof but open air, and you can sit out on the ground if you want to. I went there one time when they played the '1812 Overture.' It was the Fourth of July. You know in the '1812' they have the cannons go off? Well, God stepped in and we had thunder," said Atterbury. "I was so impressed. It was such a different feeling of being out in the open air and hearing this kind of music."

Atterbury, who retired as vice president of the legal services division at Caterpillar in 2002, has long been a supporter of the arts in Peoria. His work with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra made him realize how much both the PSO and the community would benefit from a summer concert season.

"When I was president of the symphony years ago, we tried playing concerts down on the city courthouse square, and the sun blistered the varnish on all the instruments. It just didn't work," said Atterbury. An outdoor amphitheater, which could provide a climate-controlled environment on the stage, would make outdoor concerts possible for the symphony.

Atterbury is part of a non-profit group called the Pavilion Arts Centre, an organization formed to make Attebury's dream into a reality. The group is in negotiations with the Peoria Park District board to build the outdoor amphitheater on 18 acres in Donovan Park — a project that would be completely funded through donations. Last spring, the PPD board granted permission for negotiations on the lease to begin.

"The park district has a process where we go through a multi-step phase that allows us to make sure we are getting community buy-in; we are doing our due diligence that any kind of a project of this scope goes through all the proper approvals," said Emily Cahill, executive director of the Peoria Park District. "So what happened in March was the board authorized staff to continue the conversation with the Pavilion in the Park group to begin to look at the development of a term sheet, to see if financially we could make a collaboration work."

The collaboration would be structured as a public/private partnership, a type of agreement which allows private entities to use park resources in a way that helps better the community, said Cahill.

"This is a way to build something in the park that we want to see, but that the park district alone doesn't have resources to build," said Cahill. "This is a prime opportunity for that kind of a public/private partnership. If you think about Cyds, also there in Donovan Park, that is a great example of a public/private partnership. It's in the clubhouse from Donovan Golf Course. We didn't have a use for it, and we didn't have the resources to renovate it and turn it into something else, so by collaborating with Cyds, we were able to work together. They leased that building from us, they have put their private dollars into the renovation of the building, and now it's this really fantastic spot that everybody enjoys in the park. So that's the same kind of idea here — we retain ownership of the land, and have the authority to lease land for up to 90 years as part of the park district code."

Public/private partnerships didn't begin with Cyds, however. Cornstock Theatre in Bradley Park and the Girl Scout's facility in Lakeview Park — which have both been around for many years — are other examples. But the agreement is evolving into something more lucrative for the park district. The Girl Scouts and Cornstock were allowed to take up residence on park property because they bring vibrancy to the community, but the earning potential on for-profit endeavors like Cyds and Keller Station — and, ultimately, the Pavilion in the Park — is greater.

"If all the dollars go back into Donovan Park, and we are able to reduce the tax subsidy for maintaining that park, that's really important to us. It allows us to allocate resources in a different way across our full inventory, so everybody wins," said Cahill. The added revenue also takes some of the burden off the taxpayer, since the PPD is funded through property taxes.

The proposed Pavilion in the Park will accommodate 1,500 people under the canopy, and an additional 500 outdoors on a tiered grass hillside with a clear view of the stage. The venue is considered mid-sized, which makes it about the same size as the Civic Center Theater, and can be used for a variety of events April through October — from concerts and theater performances, to graduations and seminars.

The amphitheater and adjacent parking lot would be located on 18 acres: about 1/6th of the 120-acre Donovan Park at the corner adjacent to Knoxville Road and Methodist-Medical Center — Proctor Hospital. The design is to be eco-friendly, with the parking lot made of water-permeable pavers. The property is not close to any residential neighborhoods, but designers are incorporating special lighting and sound barriers to minimize any traveling light or noise which may disturb neighbors.

In addition to being an entertainment venue, the Pavilion will also provide educational opportunities to area youth, said Pavilion in the Park board president Sara Connor-James.

"There will be internships, there will be classes, they'll get exposed to the performing arts industry," she said. "This is something (board member and live music promoter) Jay Goldberg has been doing for years. He has kind of a university, a summer camp university."

The Pavilion in the Park board is hoping to get a land-use agreement finalized with the PPD in July and begin fundraising in August. In September, they hope to have the community outreach campaign initiated. Before the plan is finalized, the public will be asked for input.

"As we move forward, before we would approve an agreement, we would have additional presentations and get more formal feedback from people," said Cahill. "But generally, the response has been very, very positive. That group has been sharing their concept with a lot of people."

Once an agreement has been reached, construction can begin. The hope is to have the amphitheater completed and open in 2023.

