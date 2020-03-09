A cuppa and some conversation

My mornings are pretty routine, especially the first couple of hours of the day, so I'm looking forward to something new on Wednesday:

Coffee with you.

Our Coffee with the Newsroom series continues this week with a get-together from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 11) at Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery, 1107 S. Main St., Bloomington.

We started this series a couple of years ago, and most recently had a coffee event at Denny's and a later beer-and-sports event at Parkview Inn. We like to meet our readers, hear what you have to say, answer questions and help with whatever we can.

Some of you want to chew the fat with a reporter. Some have questions about circulation or advertising. Some want some guidance on how to use our website. Whatever you want to talk about, we'll listen - and we'll do our darnedest to get you an answer.

Newspapers (and now our websites) are very personal parts of your day. We chronicle your community, business, schools, births, deaths, weddings and stories that can uplift or horrify.

We are part of your day and you are part of ours. Let's plan to meet face-to-face Wednesday to talk about whatever's on your mind.

We've been part of each others' lives since 1839; we look forward to many more years together.

