A look at famous former Illinois State University students in movies and TV

Illinois State University has notable former students in athletics, science, business and other fields around the world.
It's also produced a litany of famous names in film and television.
Here are a look at some of the big names who once studied in Normal. Visit pantagraph.com to see more photos of famous Redbirds.
Gary Cole
Attended
The comedic actor has appeared in "DodgeBall," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," "Office Space" and "The Brady Bunch Movie."
Sean Hayes
Attended
The Emmy-winner played Jack McFarland on "Will & Grace" and has been in "The Bucket List," "The Cat in the Hat" and "Monsters University," as well as hosted the Tony Awards.
Jane Lynch
Class of 1982
The host of "Hollywood Game Night" played Sue Sylvester on "Glee." Other roles were in "Best of Show," "A Mighty Wind," and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."
John Malkovich
Attended
The charter member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Co. in Chicago has appeared in numerous stage productions and 70 films, including "The Killing Fields," "Mulholland Falls," "Con Air" and, of course, "Being John Malkovich."
Laurie Metcalf
Class of 1976
The three-time Emmy winner played Jackie on "Roseanne." She also won a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for her role in "Lady Bird." Other roles were in "Uncle Buck," "JFK" and "Runaway Bride."
Craig Robinson
Class of 1994
The actor played Darryl on "The Office" and roles in "Hot Tub Time Machine" and "Pineapple Express."
