A look at famous former Illinois State University students in movies and TV

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Illinois State University has notable former students in athletics, science, business and other fields around the world.

It's also produced a litany of famous names in film and television.

Here are a look at some of the big names who once studied in Normal. Visit pantagraph.com to see more photos of famous Redbirds.

Gary Cole

Attended

The comedic actor has appeared in "DodgeBall," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," "Office Space" and "The Brady Bunch Movie."

Sean Hayes

Attended

The Emmy-winner played Jack McFarland on "Will & Grace" and has been in "The Bucket List," "The Cat in the Hat" and "Monsters University," as well as hosted the Tony Awards.

Jane Lynch

Class of 1982

The host of "Hollywood Game Night" played Sue Sylvester on "Glee." Other roles were in "Best of Show," "A Mighty Wind," and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."