A new focus means more in-depth journalism for you

The front pages of our last two Sunday newspapers probably looked a little different - and that was by design.

That, and our company's commitment to in-depth journalism.

The Pantagraph, and its sister papers in Decatur, Mattoon and Carbondale, are part of a Midwest team tackling "big journalism." Lee Enterprises' newspapers in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana are dedicating reporters, photographers, videographers, editors and designers to pinpoint specific topics of interest for both short- and long-term projects.

Our first group of stories, published Mother's Day, looked at how Midwest governors are dealing with the COVID pandemic. Our second group of stories, published Sunday, looked at COVID's impact on our meat industries and what it means for consumers.

Big topics, for sure, and national implications. But more importantly, the big stories have specific impacts on each of you. Gov. Pritzker's executive orders mean you have to find a face covering - and wear it - when you buy groceries. A partial or complete shutdown of a meat processing plant in Beardstown or Rantoul means your farmer friends have to keep livestock on the farm a bit longer, and you have to wait longer to find beef, pork and chicken in the meat case. And you're paying more when you do find it.