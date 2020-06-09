A plethora for playoffs: MLB proposes up to 16 teams advance

That would average out to just under two per season.

Only once has a big league team reached the playoffs with a losing record. George Brett, Willie Wilson and the 1981 Royals went 50-53 overall but qualified for an expanded postseason because of a 30-23 mark in the second half of a strike-split season.

Veteran skipper Bobby Valentine is OK with extra playoff teams — with a caveat.

"More the better this year," he wrote in an email to The Associated Press, "but they should have copied the Japanese league."

Valentine, who managed in Japan, pointed out the early playoff rounds there are hugely tilted. As in, those matchups automatically start at 1-0.

"The winner of the division gets a win in each round in advance. So there is real incentive to play every game hard," he said. "If it is best-of-three, winner has to win one game. Wild card and other teams need to win two."

For much of major league history, only the AL and NL pennant winners after the regular season got to advance — straight to the World Series.

The postseason field became four in 1969 when division play began, then doubled to eight with wild cards in 1995. In 2012, extra wild cards boosted the playoff field to 10.