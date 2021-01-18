A post-holiday COVID-19 surge? Nothing significant seen yet in Illinois, but experts still wary.

Positivity rate

One way to adjust for abnormalities in testing volume is to divide the number of new cases by the number of tests performed. That produces a case positivity rate, a measure of how likely it is that tests will come back positive. The higher the likelihood, the bigger signal of problems.

By this measure, the figures still suggest a troubling infection rise after Christmas, though not as steep. The state’s case positivity rate — based on a seven-day rolling average — rose from 6.8% on Christmas Eve to 8.6% on New Year’s Day. It had dropped to 6.5% by Friday, much closer to the 5% threshold where experts would be less concerned.

The brief uptick in the average positivity rate was seen across most of the state’s regions, although with more variability. (The state measures the regional rates slightly differently, dividing total positive tests by total tests. Multiple positive tests can result from a single case, which can push regional rates higher.)

The South region — the one that saw the big increase in case counts — was perhaps surprisingly the only region to see its test positivity rate drop in the two weeks after Christmas Eve. That suggests the case numbers may have had a lot to do with the testing variabilities.