A wild ride for Mickelson and 18 holes away from history

Mickelson was at 7-under 209. For all his success in the majors — five victories, runner-up finishes in all four of them — this is only the third time he has held the 54-hole lead.

He will play in the final group with Koepka, a twosome with nine majors among them. Koepka will be going for his third Wanamaker Trophy in the last four years.

Koepka, shaking off effects from ligament surgery on his right knee that has limited him to two tournaments in three months before arriving at Kiawah, called the third round his worst performance of his career. Still, he wasn't surprised to have another shot at a major.

"It just feels good, feels normal. It's what you're supposed to do, what you practice for," he said. "I'm right where I want to be, and we'll see how tomorrow goes."

Louis Oostuizen knows the feeling. He started the third round tied with Mickelson and had a long three-putt bogey. The South African never caught up, though he had his chances until missing a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th and a 5-foot par putt on the par-3 17th. He wound up with a 72 and was two shots behind.

At least they have a chance.

Mickelson broke away quickly with four birdies in seven holes, and he even managed to avoid losing his focus.