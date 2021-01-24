Action Express gives Chase Elliott a Rolex 24 milestone

Action Express is owned by Jim France, head of the family that owns both NASCAR and IMSA. This year he slotted Elliott as the all-star for Action Express, a perennial championship contender.

But France also teamed with Hendrick Motorsports on a second, star-studded entry just for the Rolex. The No. 48 Cadillac features Jimmie Johnson, Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, former Rolex and LeMans winner Mike Rockenfeller and Kobayashi, the two-time reigning winner at Daytona.

Among the Hendrick personnel at Daytona assisting Action Express were Chad Knaus, crew chief of all seven of Johnson's titles, and the No. 48 it is funded by Ally, one of Hendrick's top sponsors.

Nasr was openly critical of the teams that didn't bother to race in the qualifier and he was presumably annoyed with the Acura entries from Wayne Taylor Racing and Michael Shank Racing, as well as Mazda Motorsports.

Both Taylor and Shank are brand new to the Acura factory program and have exhausted their organizations by overhauling their fleets in time for Daytona.

Cadillac has four entries in the field; one from JDC-Miller Motorsports and one from Chip Ganassi Racing, which is back in IMSA after a one-year hiatus and back in the top DPi division for the first time since 2016.