Adam Long posts 64 to take the lead in Dominican Republic

Long took off with five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn, and he really poured it on when Swafford began to stall.

Along with birdies on both par 5s, Nos. 12 and 14, Long hit a tricky shot from a flyer lie in the rough on the 13th, and it came out perfectly to 8 feet pin-high for birdie.

He also caught a break on his one bad swing, a hook off the tee at the 16th that appeared to catch enough trees to settled about 5 yards away from the out-of-bounds stakes. He sent that right of the green and pitched beautifully to save par.

Long had another key save on the 18th when he had mud on his ball that sent it it to the right, just on the edge of a bunker. He chipped that down to about 4 feet to protect a bogey-free round.

Hughes played with Long and felt like he was further behind than he was.

"I didn't have much going today and I was watching Adam play awesome, so it was like getting run over by a semi," Hughes said. "But hung in here. My caddie did a good job of reminding me of just hanging tough and waiting for a little run there."

It happened when Hughes least expected it. From left of the green, his chip was running hot when it banged into the pin and dropped for birdie.