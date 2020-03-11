After losing Bryce Harper, Nats move on from Anthony Rendon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A year after moving on from Bryce Harper, the Washington Nationals must move on from Anthony Rendon.

No one accumulated more homers or RBIs for the Nationals in 2019 than Rendon. Just like no one accumulated more homers or RBIs for the Nationals in 2018 than Harper.

Might not seem simple to overcome the departure of a middle-of-the-order All-Star who hit 34 homers and drove in a majors-best 126 runs while playing well at third base. That is what Rendon did last season along the way to winning a World Series title, before signing for $245 million over seven years with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent.

"It's big. Time will tell, I think, because he did a lot of things for our team, for our lineup, that maybe you can't quantify," Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle said. "Just kind of the player that he was, the teammate that he was, what his presence did. .. We're going to need new guys to step up."

Still, the end result of a championship in the immediate aftermath of right fielder Harper's move to the Philadelphia Phillies for $330 million might very well have taught the Nationals something -- about themselves and the way baseball works.