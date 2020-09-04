After sitting out a year, Illinois basketball junior Jacob Grandison is living in the moment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHAMPAIGN — There's something perfect about the moment, about the daily mental and physical grind, the preparation, the readiness.

Jacob Grandison doesn't much think about the past, there's really no sense. His narrative isn't about his high school career, where he didn't play his junior and senior seasons at Berkeley High School in California, simply saying "the situation with the staff wasn't right."

"I’m very in the moment and in the present guy and that’s in the past," Grandison said. "It’s way behind in the rear view mirror."

He doesn't get too caught up about the future, about playing for the Illinois basketball team for the first time after sitting out a year per NCAA rules following his transfer from Holy Cross.

That debut can go one of two ways, there's no sense in fretting — though because he's put in the work in each moment of each day, he's pretty confident in knowing which way it will go.

Grandison, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound redshirt junior for the Illini figures to play a big role on a team with legitimate aspirations to play deep into the NCAA Tournament, perhaps until the final game.

He can play anything from guard to forward. Of course he's excited, but he has to stay measured. That moment isn't here yet.