After sitting out a year, Illinois basketball junior Jacob Grandison is living in the moment

CHAMPAIGN — There's something perfect about the moment, about the daily mental and physical grind, the preparation, the readiness.
Jacob Grandison doesn't much think about the past, there's really no sense. His narrative isn't about his high school career, where he didn't play his junior and senior seasons at Berkeley High School in California, simply saying "the situation with the staff wasn't right."
"I’m very in the moment and in the present guy and that’s in the past," Grandison said. "It’s way behind in the rear view mirror."
He doesn't get too caught up about the future, about playing for the Illinois basketball team for the first time after sitting out a year per NCAA rules following his transfer from Holy Cross.
That debut can go one of two ways, there's no sense in fretting — though because he's put in the work in each moment of each day, he's pretty confident in knowing which way it will go.
Grandison, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound redshirt junior for the Illini figures to play a big role on a team with legitimate aspirations to play deep into the NCAA Tournament, perhaps until the final game.
He can play anything from guard to forward. Of course he's excited, but he has to stay measured. That moment isn't here yet.
“I don’t really like to think like that, thinking the night before Christmas when you can’t fall asleep," Grandison said. "It just makes it harder. I try to go to sleep and wake up and it’s Christmas and you’re there.
“At the core I’m excited, but I’m contained. This isn’t my first rodeo. I know what to do."
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watched Grandison in practice all of last season. He knows the kind of player he is and what he can bring to this team, perhaps at the power forward position.
"I'm really, really excited about Jacob Grandison and what he brings at that spot, a high IQ guy and a guy who has a great motor," Underwood said.
Grandison was lightly recruited after playing a post-graduate season at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, even if he was on a team that won the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class A championship and scored 20 points in the game while being named MVP.
No stars. No rating. Just a basketball player at prep school.
He found a home at Holy Cross and played well as a freshman but emerged as a sophomore, scoring a team-high 13.9 points per game, which was 11th-best in the Patriot League, and shot 36.5 percent on 3-pointers to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
His path to Illinois hasn't been linear, but there's beauty in the grind.
“I put so much work in and it kind of draws from my high school situation where really no one believed in me," he said. "You wouldn’t have guessed back then that I would be in the spot that I am now. I’ve never been ranked, I’ve never had any stars in high school."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!