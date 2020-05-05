Agent: Jets, ageless Gore agree to terms on 1-year deal

"I know Coach Gase has worked with him before and he speaks very highly of him."

Gore spent last season with Buffalo, where he had career lows with 599 yards and 3.6 yards per carry in 16 games while sharing the backfield with rookie Devin Singletary. The veteran had two touchdown runs and also caught 13 passes for 100 yards.

But Gore won't be asked to shoulder the load in New York — something Bell had to do last season in his first year with the Jets. Bell ran for 789 yards after sitting out a season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute, but his 3.2 yards per carry were the lowest of his career.

Gase told ESPN.com in a podcast last week that the hope was the Jets would be able to "lessen the load" on the 28-year-old Bell by incorporating other backs and keeping Bell fresh and effective as the No. 1 rusher.

Gore would certainly be able to help fill that role. But it will also raise some eyebrows about Bell's working relationship with Gase, whose inconsistent usage of Bell last season was sometimes questioned.

Gore spent his first 10 NFL seasons with San Francisco after being selected in the third round out of the University of Miami in 2005. He then played three seasons with Indianapolis before playing one year each for Miami and Buffalo.