 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Army ‘lifer’ enjoying post-military farming career in western Illinois
0 comments
topical

Army ‘lifer’ enjoying post-military farming career in western Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amy Hess civilian (2).jpg

Amy Hess has traded in a military career for a peaceful retirement as a chicken farmer.

ALEDO — As a 22-year Army veteran who spent time in more than one hot spot, Amy Hess isn’t a chicken. But she is proud to be called a chicken farmer.

The Illinois native served in the Army and the Air National Guard, first as an enlisted woman and later earning a commission. She retired in 2012 as a major and is enjoying her “retirement” on a small poultry farm near Aledo, in Mercer County.

While Hess didn’t farm prior to her military service, she is no stranger to the soil. Her father farmed in different places while she was growing up.

“I don’t have any of my own experience,” she said. “I just jumped in and rolled my sleeves up.”

She is barely two years into her new tour of duty.

“In June 2019 I bought 15 acres, and now I am what you would call a poultry farmer,” Hess said. “I raise chickens, ducks and guineas. I just started my first year with turkeys.”

She embraces her new role as a niche farmer operating a direct-to-consumer business with a personal touch. That includes an old-school egg delivery service.

“I also raise Cornish-cross meat broilers,” she said. “I’ve been doing that a little over a year. My last batch is going to the processor soon, then I’ll be transitioning to a dual-purpose bird, the Speckled Sussex. I started raising them in January and hope to start processing them later this fall.”

When Hess left the military, she explored several options for easing back into civilian life. Agriculture was high on the list.

“I had some different ideas of what I could manage,” she said. “I wasn’t looking to be a big row-crop farmer; that’s not easy to get into. I live in a small-enough area where I could raise backyard chickens. I tried with a few in my backyard and enjoyed it.

“When I moved out to this little farm, it just grew. I’m pretty small scale. I had my eyes on being local, staying local and serving local.”

She served as a chemical officer and in security forces, training others. Most of her Army experience was in a leadership role. She deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2002, facing a world thrown into turmoil following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“It wasn’t my favorite highlight,” Hess said. “It was the beginning of the global war on terror. It was such a turbulent time.”

Amy Hess in uniform.jpg

Amy Hess has traded in a military career for a peaceful retirement as a chicken farmer.

The culture divide in the Middle East was jarring.

“Being a female commander and operating in a male-dominant culture, that wasn’t easy,” she said. “We were so uncertain of who was doing what and where. It was a very troubled time.”

That conflict is far behind her now. She is happy pursuing a pastoral life. She delivers eggs three Saturdays a month and has farm pickup on the fourth Saturday. She obtained her state egg license over the winter and now supplies a local restaurant with eggs for its breakfast buffet.

“I really enjoy raising chickens,” Hess said. “I raise specialty breeds, so I have a very colorful pallet of eggs.”

After months (or, at this point, years) of rumors and anticipation, the Friends reunion is now a reality. The cast has gathered for a special on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max, following the iconic sitcom's 25th anniversary. The video shows interviews from the Friends Experience pop-up store in Chicago.

She is a firm believer in the value of community service, recently donating 30 dozen eggs to classrooms that will hatch chicks in incubators.

She credits her time in the Army for help with developing and achieving goals. As with many pursuits, agriculture can benefit greatly from military discipline.

“I’m thankful for it,” she said. “It was an easier transition with my core values that I bring from my military experience to my farming experience. We truly are there to get the job done. Whatever needs to get done gets done before the day is done.”

She has gladly traded in her military footing for a peacetime role.

“It’s very purposeful, but it’s very peaceful,” she said. “It’s rewarding. All of those skills and experiences in the military lay over into our farming experience. It takes same tenacity to get the job done. In farming you have to be resourceful. That’s key. It’s meaningful to get up and do this every day.”

Watch now: Tour of Illinois state parks

2:20
Watch now: Tour of Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois
National News

Watch now: Tour of Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
1:29
Watch now: Tour of Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Illinois
National News

Watch now: Tour of Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
1:51
Watch now: Tour of the Cache River State Natural Area in Belknap, Illinois
National News

Watch now: Tour of the Cache River State Natural Area in Belknap, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
2:01
Watch now: Tour of Fort Massac State Park near Metropolis
National News

Watch now: Tour of Fort Massac State Park near Metropolis

  • Updated
  • 0
1:20
Watch now: Tour of Cave-In-Rock State Park along Ohio River
National News

Watch now: Tour of Cave-In-Rock State Park along Ohio River

  • Updated
  • 0
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois FFA members to celebrate achievements in person
Agriculture

Illinois FFA members to celebrate achievements in person

Instead of a three-day conference at a Springfield convention center, the 2021 Illinois FFA State Convention will be at three different venues – in Normal, Carbondale and Springfield – on three different days in June. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News