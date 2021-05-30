Army ‘lifer’ enjoying post-military farming career in western Illinois

When Hess left the military, she explored several options for easing back into civilian life. Agriculture was high on the list.

“I had some different ideas of what I could manage,” she said. “I wasn’t looking to be a big row-crop farmer; that’s not easy to get into. I live in a small-enough area where I could raise backyard chickens. I tried with a few in my backyard and enjoyed it.

“When I moved out to this little farm, it just grew. I’m pretty small scale. I had my eyes on being local, staying local and serving local.”

She served as a chemical officer and in security forces, training others. Most of her Army experience was in a leadership role. She deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2002, facing a world thrown into turmoil following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“It wasn’t my favorite highlight,” Hess said. “It was the beginning of the global war on terror. It was such a turbulent time.”

The culture divide in the Middle East was jarring.

“Being a female commander and operating in a male-dominant culture, that wasn’t easy,” she said. “We were so uncertain of who was doing what and where. It was a very troubled time.”