At Southern Illinois farmers market, focus is on being friendly

BENTON — “Hello, ladies,” Philip Brannan says as he welcomes a couple of repeat customers to his stall at the Benton Farmers Market. “How y’all doing?”

Brannan emits exuberance and a genuine folksiness. He is one of hundreds of farmers in Illinois whose light shines brightly among the plants, vegetables and other produce on display. The market venues — which have become increasingly popular over the past few years — join consumers and farmers like nothing else.

While not all vendors are as outgoing as Brannan, who has a small farm in nearby Thompsonville, Illinois, the farmers with niche operations who offer produce directly to the public at open-air markets are able to sell their personalities as well as their goods.

“It’s more important now than ever to know where your food is coming from,” said Jeanne Brumleve, who manages the Marion Farmers Market in Williamson County. “Different countries have different regulations. People want to know what are safe and sanitary practices growing your food. We know what our product has been through from the time we plant it to the time we harvest it.”

Supermarkets have their place. But many consumers prefer the personal connection with those who grow their food. Farmers markets can also provide shoppers with answers to their questions. The vendors are happy to help customers with their own gardens.

“We’ll get questions ranging from what to do about tomato plants turning yellow to when they should start turning over the soil,” Brumleve said. “Right now, everybody wants to know when we’ll have sweet corn. Tomatoes, sweet corn and peaches seem to be the main three summer staples.”

Consumers also appreciate the education they get from farmers at the markets. They learn about different varieties of vegetables and how to prepare them, like when Brannan is asked about one of his lettuce varieties.

“This one right here makes the best wilted lettuce you’ll ever eat,” he tells a customer as he places a head of Romaine into a plastic bag. “I take bacon grease and onions and pour it over the top. Very good stuff. We love it.”

Kurt Sweitzer, who has been setting up at the Marion market for 13 years, said many customers are amazed at all the produce offered at the markets. He grows numerous fruits and vegetables on about 18 acres in Cobden, in Union County.

“Most commonly, people ask if we grow all this stuff,” he said. “People find it hard to believe the variety of stuff that can be grown in southern Illinois.”

His customers also are curious about the unusual.

“We try and raise some of the stranger things, like cabbage sprouts, which is baby cabbage,” Sweitzer said. “Also, they ask about things like kohlrabi. We raise six different kinds of radishes. Everyone is used to seeing red radishes, but we grow yellow and purple varieties too.”

Steve Lindsay, who displays his produce at the Marion market, also grows multiple types of produce. They include Brussels sprouts, broccoli, corn, radishes, kale, green beans, tomatoes and snow peas. While farmers often inform their customers about their products, information is also a two-way street. He has considered putting together a cookbook based on recipes given to him by his customers.

“People like talking about how they cook things,” he said. “Most of them know what they’re looking for when they come to the farmers market.”

Meanwhile, Brannan and his wife, Billie, charm their customers on a muggy day in Benton.

He reassures a woman asking about his vegetables that they are indeed home grown.

“Everything here was started from seed in my greenhouse and grown to adulthood in my garden,” he tells another.

Billie gives some bad news to another shopper: “We’re about out of carrots today; we’ve had a big run.”

As other satisfied customers leave with bags of vegetables, Philip Brannan bids them farewell.

“I appreciate you dropping by,” he said. “Thank you, ladies. Hope to see you next week.”

