Derecho study could change silo design

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Aug. 10, 2020, a derecho swept across the Plains. The storm killed at least four and left behind significant damage in agricultural areas along a 750-mile path. In fact, its estimated $7.5 billion toll made it the most damaging thunderstorm event in American history.

The storage bins and silos dotting the rural landscape often hold thousands of bushels of grain or hundreds of tons of livestock feed. When those structures are damaged or destroyed, the impact is felt locally but can also disrupt the U.S. economy and global food production.

Christine Wittich, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska, studies community resilience — improving infrastructure to make it less susceptible to natural hazards and reducing the impact of damage to communities. Most research in this field has focused on urban and suburban areas — for example, how buildings can withstand hurricanes or earthquakes. Here was an opportunity to focus on the resilience of critical infrastructure in rural communities, according to a university news release.